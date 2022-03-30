Festival trailer for indie suspense thriller The Otherkind

LaBranche Productions and director Mary C. Russell have released the first-look trailer for The Otherkind, centering on a mountain lake town that descends into anarchy as residents start to change. The movie marks the feature directing debut of writer/director Mary C. Russell, whose short films have screened globally. Her acclaimed slasher short, Carved, is available on Shudder. Caroline O’Meara produced and Gary LaBranche & Karen LaBranche executive produced. The village is populated by cast members Marc Anthony Samuel, Lestonja Diaz, Rebekah Kennedy, Paris Dylan, Muneeb Rehman, Laura Dromerick, Luciana Faulhaber, Caroline O’Meara, Jeff Pride and Madonna Young-Magee.

As the film prepares for its debut, Russell shared, “When I wrote the first draft several years ago, I was inspired by the Irish folklore of the selkie. I decided to flip the concept and bring the story to modern times and shoot where I live in the San Bernardino Mountains. I wanted to show how multiple people can be affected by one source of information and what they do with that information, how they adapt and change, like the townspeople around the lake.”

The Otherkind is set to debut on the festival circuit this year.