An action flick from the director of Deadpool 2, starring Kick-Ass & Bard Pitt – we’re in; Check out the trailer for Bullet Train

This summer, Sony Pictures is really trying to get us back into movie theaters with Bullet Train. This action/comedy/thriller is directed by David Leitch (Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw) and features a trove of cult favorite stars – Aaron Taylor-Johnson from Kick-Ass; Brad Pitt from… everything; Hiroyuki Sanada from HBO’s Westworld, The Wolverine and the original Ringu; Brian Tyree Henry from the brilliant TV series Atlanta, who also recently took on Godzilla vs. Kong; Masi Oka from the cult TV series Heroes; Michael Shannon from 8 Mile, Shotgun Stories and Knives Out; and the forever sexy Sandra Bullock.

What little has been revealed about the plot is that everyone in the film seems to be playing a deadly assassin and they’re all riding a bullet train in Japan while having gun and knife fights. all I know for sure is, this movie looks like the kind of film we all need desperately right now.

Bullet Train hits movie theaters exclusively on July 15th, 2022. The film also stars Zazie Beetz, Joey King, Logan Lerman, Andrew Koji, Harrison Xu, Andrea Muñoz, Darren Keilan, Pasha D. Lychnikoff, Johanna Watts, Bad Bunny, RiRia, Miraj Grbic, Yoshi Sudarso, Nancy Daly and Ray Buffer.

David Leitch is also in pre-production on Fast and Loose with Will Smith attached to star.