Lionsgate reveals date tease clip for John Wick: Chapter 4; martial arts madness to be amped up with Donnie Yen and Marko Zaror

John Wick: Chapter 4 is set to release in movie theaters on March 24th, 2023, according to an all-new announcement teaser shared by Lionsgate. Great timing with today being the release of Keanu Reeves’ long-awaited The Matrix Resurrections. It was previously revealed that new cast members include martial arts film icon Donnie Yen (Tiger Cage, Once Upon a Time in China II, Dragon Inn, Iron Monkey 2, Blade II, Ip Man 3, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), along with cult action movie star Marko Zaror (Kiltro, Mirageman, Mandrill, Machete Kills).

John Wick: Chapter 4 stars Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, Ian McShane, Marko Zaror and Natalia Tena.