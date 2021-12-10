First trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse reveals the film is part of a 2-movie story arch

Shameik Moore is returning to voice Miles Morales in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Part One, as are Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy and Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker. Issa Rae joins the cast as Jessica Drew and Oscar Isaac will voice Miguel O’Hara/Spider-Man 2099. Writer-producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller returned to the project, and directors Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson are helming the film.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Part One will be in theaters on October 7, 2022.