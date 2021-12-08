Warner Bros. hosts The Matrix Resurrections DJ battle at Culture Fest Orlando

On Saturday, Warner Bros. sponsored a “Red Pill vs Blue Pill,” Matrix-themed DJ Battle during Orlando’s Culture Fest in anticipation of the upcoming release of The Matrix Resurrections. The battle featured DJ Dr Doom (93.3 The Beat Jacksonville) and DJ D Strong (104.5 The Beat Orlando), along with rappers Ayche (Tampa, FL) and Kevy Dat Deal (Tallahassee, FL). Team Red Pill, DJ Dr. Doom and Kevy Dat Deal, were crowned as winners of the battle by the end of the night.

Headline DJ, D-Nice gave a rousing performance with host Kenny Burns. Mystikal, Lil G from Silk and Jagged Edge also took the stage performing their greatest hits. Culture Fest played host to some of Florida’s greatest DJs, including DJ Kayotic, DJ Emcee, DJ Squirel, DJ Ghostrider, DJ Sir Knight Train, DJ Bo Weezy and more. The festival also featured local talent CeCe Teneal.

The Warner Bros. activation team was onsite giving away t-shirts, caps and glow bracelets, spreading the word about the film and included Matrix Trivia for attendees. Guests also took pictures in front of the Matrix backdrop with Matrix green glow sticks.

Culture Fest was the first festival of its kind in the Orlando area since the pandemic and many fans came in the early afternoon, staying the entire day into the night.

The Matrix Resurrections is a continuation of the story established in the first MATRIX film. It reunites Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss as cinematic icons Neo & Trinity in an expansion of their story that ventures back into the Matrix and even deeper down the rabbit hole. A mind-bending new adventure with action and epic scale, it’s set in a familiar yet even more provocative world where reality is more subjective than ever and all that’s required to see the truth is to free your mind.

The film also stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Candyman, the Aquaman franchise) Jessica Henwick (TV’s Iron Fist, Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens), Jonathan Groff (Hamilton, TV’s Mindhunter), Neil Patrick Harris (Gone Girl), Priyanka Chopra Jonas (TV’s Quantico,), Christina Ricci (TV’s Escaping the Madhouse: The Nellie Bly Story, The Lizzie Borden Chronicles), Telma Hopkins (TV’s Dead to Me,), Ereìndira Ibarra (series Sense8, Ingobernable), Toby Onwumere (TV’s Empire), Max Riemelt (series Sense8), Brian J. Smith (series Sense8, Treadstone), and Jada Pinkett Smith (Angel Has Fallen, TV’s Gotham).

Lana Wachowski directed from a screenplay by Wachowski & David Mitchell & Aleksander Hemon, based on characters created by The Wachowskis. The film was produced by James McTeigue, Lana Wachowski and Grant Hill. The executive producers were Garrett Grant, Terry Needham, Michael Salven, Karin Wachowski, Jesse Ehrman and Bruce Berman.

Wachowski’s creative team behind the scenes included “Sense8” collaborators: directors of photography Daniele Massaccesi and John Toll, production designers Hugh Bateup and Peter Walpole, editor Joseph Jett Sally, costume designer Lindsay Pugh, visual effects supervisor Dan Glass, and composers Johnny Klimek and Tom Tykwer.

source: One/35 Agency,