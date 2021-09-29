No Time To Die World Premiere photo gallery

Daniel Craig makes his final appearance as agent 007, James Bond at the Royal World Premiere in London for No Time To Die.

Along with Craig, No Time To Die’s stars Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Ana de Armas, Rory Kinnear and director Cary Joji Fukunaga graced the red carpet at the Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday, September 28th presented by EON Productions, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios and Universal Pictures. Other guests at the event included the film’s producers Barbara Broccoli & Michael G. Wilson, Chris Corbould, Christian Horner & Geri Halliwell, Dali Benssalah, Dame Judi Dench, David Dencik, Emma Raducanu, Finty Williams, Jason Momoa, Kevin Ulrich, Michael de Luca, Pam Abdy, Michelle Yeoh – who appeared in Tomorrow Never Dies, composer Hans Zimmer, Nile Rodgers & Merck Mercuriadis, musicians Finneas & Billie Eilish, Olympic athletes Jessica Gadirova & Jennifer Gadirova, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and screenwriter Robert Wade, among others.

In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

No Time To Die is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and stars Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Ralph Fiennes, Rory Kinnear, Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik and Billy Magnussen.

Check out No Time To Die in movie theaters on October 8th, 2021.

Images copyright Getty Images