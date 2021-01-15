Artsploitation nabs U.S. rights to hard hitting crime thriller Sheep Without a Shepherd; check out the trailer

Artsploitation Films announced today that they’ve U.S. distribution rights to Sheep Without a Shepherd, a 2019 crime thriller that grossed more than $192 million during it’s Chinese theatrical release.

Malaysian director Sam Quah’s debut feature is a big budget noirish thriller and a remake of the 2013 Indian film, Drishyam. Sheep Without a Shepherd centers on family man and self-described movie-geek Li Weijie (Yang Xiao), who’s thrown into a battle of wits with the law after his daughter accidentally kills a fellow student who was blackmailing her. The dead boy’s mother (Twin Peaks’ Joan Chen) is the morally “flexible” police chief determined to find her son’s killer.

Sheep Without a Shepherd also stars Zhuo Tan, Philip Keung, Audrey Hui, Paul Chun and Ming-Shuai Shih.

This inventive tale of blackmail, murder, corruption and justice will be released on DVD and Streaming beginning March 23rd.