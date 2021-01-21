Image/Skybound released this gorgeous cover art screenshot for Summoners War: Legacy

The comic book series Summoners War: Legacy—by writer Justin Jordan (The Strange Talent of Luther Strode, Reaver) and artist Luca Claretti (Adventure Time Comics) with colors by Giovanna Niro (Star Trek: Nero) and lettering by Deron Bennett (Excellence, Assassin Nation) — is set to launch in April 2021 from Image/Skybound Entertainment in partnership with game publisher Com2uS. Fans of the game will have the chance to journey to Alea in this dramatic, action-packed prequel comic book based upon the wildly popular Summoners War mobile game. The Summoners War: Legacy comic series is the latest expansion to the Summoners War realm, along with upcoming mobile games Summoners War: Lost Centuria and Summoners War: Chronicles.

In Summoners War: Legacy, Rai knows there’s only one way out of a nothing town—to become a summoner! Armed with a summoning book of monsters, there would be nowhere she couldn’t go, and no adventure she couldn’t have. There’s only one problem: the world is at war and even untrained summoners like Rai must join the fight.

Recruited by Abuus Dein as an apprentice, Rai finds herself thrust into a battle for the fate of the world that none of them expected. Rai must learn there’s a lot more to life than having fun, but can she become the summoner the world needs in time?

Summoners War: Legacy takes place 35 years before the universe-shattering conflict at the mobile game’s center. The comic series features fan-favorite monsters, explores the fate of Durand’s parents, and expands on the mystical land of Alea and its colorful characters including Abuus, Rai, and Tomas. This riveting addition to Summoners War canon brings a rich lore to the franchise and draws new connections to the upcoming Summoners War games and the Summoners War: Sky Arena game that fans know and love.

Summoners War: Legacy #1 will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021.