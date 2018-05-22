Lionsgate Premiere releases new trailer and poster for horror Down A Dark Hall

Lionsgate Premiere has revealed the new trailer and poster for Down A Dark Hall. The upcoming horror AnnaSophia Robb (Soul Surfer, The Carrie Diaries) alongside Isabelle Fuhrman (Orphan), Victoria Moroles (Teen Wolf), Noah Silver (The Tribes of Palos Verdes), Taylor Russell (TV’s Falling Skies), Rosie Day (Outlander), and Uma Thurman (Kill Bill).

Down A Dark Hall follows Kit (Robb), a difficult young girl sent to the mysterious Blackwood Boarding School run by eccentric headmistress Madame Duret (Thurman). While exploring the labyrinthine corridors of the school, Kit and her classmates discover that Blackwood Manor hides an age-old secret rooted in the paranormal.

Down A Dark Hall will be released in theaters, On Demand, and iTunes on August 17th. Check out the new trailer and poster, below.