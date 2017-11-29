PopCultureQuotes.com | Quote by Daniel Day-Lewis

There is nothing more beautiful in all the arts than something that appears simple. And if you try to do any goddamn thing in your life, you know how impossible it is to achieve that effortless simplicity.
By: Daniel Day-Lewis
Context:
Daniel Day-Lewis said during an interview that touched on his preparation for what may be his last acting role. As part of his preparation to play the couturier Reynolds Woodcock in Paul Thomas Anderson’s film Phantom Thread, Day-Lewis re-created a Balenciaga dress. The actor has since announced his retirement from acting.