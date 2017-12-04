Promote your film & music entertainment projects FREE here on Film Fetish!

Now you can promote your projects right here on FilmFetish.com for free! That’s right! Whether you’re an actor looking for exposure; a filmmaker with a trailer that you want to get in front of movie fans; a promoter with a flier for your next event; or a band about to go on tour. Our community is made up of dedicated film, TV & music fans and we want to give independent creators the opportunity to promote their projects on our new #FilmFetish Foto section.

To get started, simply post your flier, trailer, headshot or model card to your Instagram profile and add the hashtags #FilmFetish or #CrushCollectibles. If you would us to share your content directly to our Instagram @FilmFetish and here on FilmFetish.com, then also tag us with @FilmFetish to get our attention and we’ll reach out for more information.