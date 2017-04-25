Fox releases first trailer for espionage thriller #Kingsman: The Golden Circle

20th Century Fox has released the first trailer for Kingsman: The Golden Circle, where the “Kingsman” agents face a new challenge.

After their headquarters are destroyed and the world is held hostage, their journey leads them to the discovery of an allied spy organization in the U.S. called Statesman. The two elite secret organizations band together to defeat a ruthless common enemy, in order to save the world, something that’s becoming a bit of a habit for Eggsy.

Matthew Vaughn returns to the helm of Kingsman: The Golden Circle, which stars Colin Firth, Julianne Moore, Taron Egerton, Mark Strong, Halle Berry, Sir Elton John, Channing Tatum and Jeff Bridges.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle hits theaters on September 22, 2017. Check out the first official trailer for the film, below.