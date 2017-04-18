First trailer revealed for espionage thriller American Assassin

Lionsgate has released the first trailer for American Assassin, which hits theaters on September 15th, 2017. The film centers on the training and origins of a counterterrorism agent named Mitch Rapp (Dylan O’Brien).

Directed by Michael Cuesta, American Assassin stars Scott Adkins, Taylor Kitsch, Dylan O’Brien, Michael Keaton, Sanaa Lathan, David Suchet, Kamil Lemieszewski, Shiva Negar, Navid Negahban, Andrew Pleavin, Trevor White, Sydney White, Joost Janssen, Bentley Kalu and Michael Wildman.

Check out the trailer for American Assassin, below.