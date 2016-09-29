Trailer for Udo Kier thriller Courier-X

Courier-X has been shrouded in secrecy due to its highly political and controversial subject matter; specifically for blaming the White House Administration for intentionally shooting down Flight TWA 800 along with the most unanswered question of all…why.

Udo Kier plays a former member of the East German Police-The Stasi- in a multi-layered story covering the events of Flight TWA 800, a blackmail attempt on the CIA after Pulitzer Prize winning journalist, Gary Webb, released his on-line article, Dark Alliance, and a clever cat-and-mouse game between a Manhattan crime boss and a smuggler of black market merchandise.

Courier-X toured at the Palm Beach, Myrtle Beach, LA’s San Pedro and London International Film Festival, among other festivals, winning Best Feature Film along with two Best Lead Actor awards for James C. Burns & Bron Boier. The film also received 5 other nominations including; Best Picture, Best Director, Best Cinematography, Best Supporting Actor and Best Hair & Makeup.

Courier-X stars Udo Kier, James C Burns, Lee Shepherd and Gary Francis Hope. The film was directed by first-time filmmaker Thomas Gulamerian. The film will be released at the Laemmle NoHo 7 on October 21, followed by a VOD release on all platforms on November 4 by Gravitas Ventures.