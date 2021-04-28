Share Page Support Us
Vibe Magazine (June/July 1996) Special Summer Double Issue – The Fugees Cover [Q90]

Vibe Magazine (June/July 1996) Special Summer Double Issue – The Fugees Cover [Q90]
$48.99
$41.97
1 in stock
mag
SKU: 210428-86776-1
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Vibe Magazine (June/July 1996) Special Summer Double Issue – The Fugees Cover. Al Green, Hootie and the Blowfish, The Fab 5.

Item has wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.

Explore More...

