The Nines Sepcial Edition DVD (2007)

$6.99
$3.99
UPC: 043396227521
Weight: 0.08 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
View All: Elle Fanning | Melissa McCarthy | Octavia Spencer | Ryan Reynolds items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Formats: DVD
Genres: Drama | Fantasy
Studio: SONY Pictures
Original U.S. Release: November 30, 2007
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
The Nines centers on a troubled actor, television show runner and acclaimed videogame designer that all find their lives intertwining in mysterious and unsettling ways.
Special Features
- Commentary with Director John August and Ryan Reynolds
- Commentary with Director John August, Editor Douglas Crise and Melissa McCarthy
- Deleted Scenes with Optional Commentary
- Making-of Featurette "Summing up The Nines"
- Script to Storyboard to Screen Comparisons
- Photo Gallery Slideshow
- "God" A Short Film by John August with Optional Commentary
- Alternate Ending and More
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Language: English
- Audio: 5.1 Dolby Digital
- Subtitles: English, French, Spanish
- Region: 1
- Runtime: 99 min
Cast: Ben Falcone | Dahlia Salem | Elle Fanning | Hope Davis | John Gatins | Melissa McCarthy | Octavia Spencer | Ryan Reynolds
Directors: John August
Project Name: The Nines
Related Items
Categories
Drama | DVD | Fantasy | Movies & TV | SONY Pictures