Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

The Nines Sepcial Edition DVD (2007)

The Nines Sepcial Edition DVD (2007)
View larger
The Nines Sepcial Edition DVD (2007)
The Nines Sepcial Edition DVD (2007)

$6.99

$3.99


1 in stock


DVDSKU: 210120-84548-1
UPC: 043396227521
Weight: 0.08 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Elle Fanning | Melissa McCarthy | Octavia Spencer | Ryan Reynolds  items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Formats: DVD
Genres: Drama | Fantasy
Studio: SONY Pictures
Original U.S. Release: November 30, 2007
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Nines centers on a troubled actor, television show runner and acclaimed videogame designer that all find their lives intertwining in mysterious and unsettling ways.

Special Features

  • Commentary with Director John August and Ryan Reynolds
  • Commentary with Director John August, Editor Douglas Crise and Melissa McCarthy
  • Deleted Scenes with Optional Commentary
  • Making-of Featurette "Summing up The Nines"
  • Script to Storyboard to Screen Comparisons
  • Photo Gallery Slideshow
  • "God" A Short Film by John August with Optional Commentary
  • Alternate Ending and More

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Language: English
  • Audio: 5.1 Dolby Digital
  • Subtitles: English, French, Spanish
  • Region: 1
  • Runtime: 99 min

Cast: Ben Falcone | Dahlia Salem | Elle Fanning | Hope Davis | John Gatins | Melissa McCarthy | Octavia Spencer | Ryan Reynolds
Directors: John August
Project Name: The Nines

Related Items

Entertainment Weekly Magazine (March 12, 2004) Charlize Theron, Peter Jackson, Renee Zellweger, Tim Robbins, Sean Penn
Predator Movie 12×18 inch Officially Licensed Canvas Print [C22]
America The Story of Us 4-DVD Collector’s Edition Box Set with Companion Book
The Twilight Saga: New Moon Edward Cullen 7 inch Action Figure
Brother on the Run Original Movie Soundtrack (1973)
The Barbi Twins Adventures Topps Comics Number 1 (July 1995)
Walt Disney’s Classics Collection Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Evil Queen Seated Statue
The Fever King: Feverwake Book One Hardcover 1st Edition (2019)
Yoda Figure + Illustrated Book of Wisdom: Bring You Wisdom, I Will (2010)
Capcom Chaos Legion PlayStation 2 Video Game with Manual

Categories

Drama | DVD | Fantasy | Movies & TV | SONY Pictures