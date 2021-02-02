$32.99
$25.97
Part No: QR406
Weight: 0.08 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Michael Caine | Quincy Jones items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Pop Fetish | Throwback Space
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Comedy | Crime | Cult Cinema
Studio: Quartet Records
Original U.S. Release: September 3, 1969
Item Release Date: November 30, 2019
Rating: G
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
The Italian Job (1969) 50th Anniversary Expanded Original Motion Picture Soundtrack CD by Quincy Jones
Quartet Records, Universal Music Group, Geffen Records and Paramount Pictures celebrate the 50th anniversary of the iconic 1969 British comedy caper movie THE ITALIAN JOB with an expanded edition of the killer score by Quincy Jones (IN COLD BLOOD, IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT, THE HOT ROCK).
Written by Troy Kennedy Martin, produced by Michael Deeley for Paramount Pictures, and directed by Peter Collinson, the film stars Michael Caine in one of the most famous roles of his career, joined by Noël Coward, Benny Hill, Raf Vallone, Rossano Brazzi and Margaret Blye. It tells the story of Charlie Croker (Michael Caine), the leader of a cockney criminal gang released from prison with the intention of doing a big job in Italy to steal gold bullion from an armored security truck.
Although it was a weird decision to hire an African-American jazz musician and composer for such an intrinsically British film, the choice of Quincy Jones proved a triumph. He provided a catchy, intrepid score, including the hit song “On Days Like These” (lyrics by Don Black) performed by Matt Monro (whose album version of the song was produced by George Martin). Also popular was the song that appears during the climatic Mini Cooper car chase, “Getta Bloomin’ Move On!” (usually referred to as “The Self-Preservation Society”), also with lyrics by Don Black.
For this anniversary edition, we present the original album completely remastered from original tapes, courtesy of UMG, with crisp, clean sound mastered, for the first time, in its correct stereo format (in all previous editions, the channels were reversed). Besides the original album, we have added the original score as heard in the film, including cues not featured on the LP as well as others that present different recordings or edits, all from mono elements courtesy of Paramount Pictures (comprising mono session tapes, stems and electrovox sources). Finally, alternate versions of the song performed by Matt Monro, and the single versions of Monro and Lou Reizner (arranged by Jones himself) are included as bonus tracks.
This collection has been restored and mastered by Chris Malone. The 24-page full-color booklet contains liner notes by film music writer Jeff Bond.
Special Features
- Completely remastered from original tapes, courtesy of UMG, with crisp, clean sound mastered, for the first time, in its correct stereo format
Playlists
- The Original Album (stereo) by: Quincy Jones
- On Days Like These by: Matt Monro | Quincy Jones
3:40
- Something’s Cookin’ by: Quincy Jones
2:32
- Hello, Mrs. Beckersman! by: Quincy Jones
1:04
- Britannia and Mr. Bridger, If You Please by: Quincy Jones
2:02
- Trouble for Charlie by: Quincy Jones
1:49
- On Days Like These (Instrumental) by: Quincy Jones
3:13
- It’s Caper Time by: Quincy Jones | Self Preservation Society
3:16
- Meanwhile, Back at the Mafia by: Quincy Jones
1:26
- Smell That Gold! by: Quincy Jones
1:34
- Greensleeves and All That Jazz by: Quincy Jones
2:09
- On Days Like These (Reprise) by: Quincy Jones
1:15
- Getta Bloomin’ Move On! by: Quincy Jones | Self Preservation Society
4:01
- The Film Score (mono)
- On Days Like These (fim version) by: Matt Monro | Quincy Jones
2:41
- Altabani’s Footsteps by: Quincy Jones
0:39
- Something’s Cookin’ by: Quincy Jones
1:29
- Bosso-Angelia (Coming Out Party) by: Quincy Jones
1:41
- Hello, Mrs. Beckersman! by: Quincy Jones
1:04
- Too Loo Two Procession and The British Grenadiers /Britannia and Mr. Bridger, If You Please Nº1 / Rule Britannia by: Quincy Jones
2:42
- Greensleeves and All That Jazz by: Quincy Jones
0:58
- Britannia and Mr. Bridger, If You Please Nº2 / God Save the Queen by: Quincy Jones
1:07
- Arrange a Funeral by: Quincy Jones
0:50
- Convoy to Mafia by: Quincy Jones
2:20
- Trouble for Charlie by: Quincy Jones
1:49
- Smell That Gold by: Quincy Jones
1:34
- Meanwhile, Back in the Mafia by: Quincy Jones
1:23
- It’s Caper Time by: Quincy Jones
3:17
- Bang Bang (Getta Bloomin’ Move On!) by: Quincy Jones
4:05
- Coach to Fatal Skid / End Title by: Quincy Jones
1:53
- Bonus tracks
- On Days Like These (Alternate) by: Matt Monro | Quincy Jones
3:32
- On Days Like These (French version) by: Lou Reizner | Quincy Jones
3:19
- Getta Bloomin’ Move On! by: Quincy Jones | Self Preservation Society
4:05
- On Days Like These (Single version) by: Lou Reizner | Quincy Jones
3:24
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Benny Hill | Fred Emney | Graham Payn | Irene Handl | John Clive | John Le Mesurier | Margaret Blye | Michael Caine | Michael Standing | Noël Coward | Raf Vallone | Rossano Brazzi | Tony Beckley
Directors: Peter Collinson
Project Name: The Italian Job
Composers: Quincy Jones
Contributors: Lou Reizner | Matt Monro | Self Preservation Society
Related Items
Categories
Action | CD | Comedy | Crime | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Music & Spoken Word | Pop Fetish | Quartet Records | Throwback Space