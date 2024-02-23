Set of 3 New York City Neighborhood Graphic Art Licensed Sealed 16×20 Canvas Prints, Dumbo, Washington Heights, Bay Ridge [R93]

View larger $96.25

Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition.



Set of 3 New York City Neighborhood Graphic Art Licensed Sealed 16×20 Canvas Prints, Dumbo (Brooklyn), Washington Heights (Manhattan), Bay Ridge (Brooklyn).

This item is a 1 and 1/2 inch thick, high quality canvas print that is completely sealed in back to prevent dust from getting inside and are ready for hanging.

This is part of a series of canvas prints that were manufactured under official license by a company in Troy, Michigan and are no longer available. This is the last of the discontinued product line.

Minor wear from storage, dust and minor scratches. Please review listing images for condition details.