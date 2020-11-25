Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Ray Harryhausen: The Lost Movies Illustrated Hardcover Edition (2019)

Ray Harryhausen: The Lost Movies Illustrated Hardcover Edition (2019)
View larger
Ray Harryhausen: The Lost Movies Illustrated Hardcover Edition (2019)
Ray Harryhausen: The Lost Movies Illustrated Hardcover Edition (2019)
Ray Harryhausen: The Lost Movies Illustrated Hardcover Edition (2019)
Ray Harryhausen: The Lost Movies Illustrated Hardcover Edition (2019)

$39.99

$31.70


1 in stock


Hardcover BookSKU: 201125-83331-1
UPC: 9781789091106
ISBN-13: 9781789091106
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Ray Harryhausen  items
Genres: Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: Titan
Item Release Date: September 10, 2019
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The official guide to the unrealized films of Ray Harryhausen.

Known for his iconic stop-motion creatures, Ray Harryhausen was at the forefront of Hollywood special effects for much of the 20th century. His films include One Million Years B.C., Clash of the Titans and Jason and the Argonauts, among others. But for every film that reaches the big screen, half a dozen projects are never realised.

Harryhausen: The Lost Movies explores Harryhausen’s unrealised films, including unused ideas, projects he turned down and scenes that ended up on the cutting room floor. This book includes never-been-seen-before artwork, sketches, photos and test footage from the Harryhausen Foundation archives.

Specifications

  • Pages: 192


Subject: Ray Harryhausen
Filmography: Clash of the Titans | Jason and the Argonauts | One Million Years B.C.
Authors: John Walsh

Related Items

Funko Vinyl Idolz Batman & Robin Classic TV Series #30
Being There Paperback Movie Tie-In Edition by Jerzy Kosinski (1980)
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial: 35th Anniversary 2-Disc Re-Mastered Edition Soundtrack – Music by John Williams
Logan’s Run Limited Edition Complete Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Heavy Metal Magazine (Fall 1986) [193115]
The Thing: Infection at Outpost 31 Strategy Board Game
Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back Drew Struzan Painted Collage 23 x 35 Inch Movie Poster
Aquaman No. 5 (January 1995) Octopus Cover Peter David, Jim Calafiore, Howard M. Shum [6111]
Alan Howarth – Assault On Precinct 13 & Dark Star Limited Edition Music from the Motion Pictures
Pulse (1988) Blu-ray

Categories

Fantasy | Featured | Featured - Email | Science Fiction | Titan