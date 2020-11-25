Ray Harryhausen: The Lost Movies Illustrated Hardcover Edition (2019)

Hardcover Book SKU: 201125-83331-1

UPC: 9781789091106

ISBN-13: 9781789091106

Weight: 2.15 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Ray Harryhausen items

Genres: Fantasy | Science Fiction

Studio: Titan

Item Release Date: September 10, 2019

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The official guide to the unrealized films of Ray Harryhausen.

Known for his iconic stop-motion creatures, Ray Harryhausen was at the forefront of Hollywood special effects for much of the 20th century. His films include One Million Years B.C., Clash of the Titans and Jason and the Argonauts, among others. But for every film that reaches the big screen, half a dozen projects are never realised.

Harryhausen: The Lost Movies explores Harryhausen’s unrealised films, including unused ideas, projects he turned down and scenes that ended up on the cutting room floor. This book includes never-been-seen-before artwork, sketches, photos and test footage from the Harryhausen Foundation archives.

Specifications

Pages: 192



Subject: Ray Harryhausen

Filmography: Clash of the Titans | Jason and the Argonauts | One Million Years B.C.

Authors: John Walsh

Related Items

Categories

Fantasy | Featured | Featured - Email | Science Fiction | Titan