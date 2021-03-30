- Artists Kraftwerk
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word
- Lines: Pop Fetish
- Formats: Vinyl
- Genres: Music Videos | Musical
- Studios: Atlantic Records | Kling Klang | Parlophone
- Product Release Date: May 26, 2017
- More: Kraftwerk
Kraftwerk 3-D: The Catalogue NEW Recordings 2-LP 180-Gram Vinyl with Digital Download. This limited edition double album is simply a must-have for fans of groundbreaking electronic group Kraftwerk.
Special Features
- Special Double LP Edition
- Showcases New Recordings From 2012 to 2016
- Includes Download Card
- 180-Gram Vinyl
Playlists
- Autobahn
- Radioactivity
- Trans Europe Express
- The Man-Machine
- Computer World
- Techno Pop
- The Robots
- Tour De France
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Kraftwerk
- Genres: Music Videos | Musical
- Studios / Manufacturers: Atlantic Records | Kling Klang | Parlophone
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word | Vinyl
- Music Genres: Electronic Dance and House