Kraftwerk 3-D: The Catalogue NEW Recordings 2-LP 180-Gram Vinyl with Digital Download

Kraftwerk 3-D: The Catalogue NEW Recordings 2-LP 180-Gram Vinyl with Digital Download
Kraftwerk 3-D: The Catalogue NEW Recordings 2-LP 180-Gram Vinyl with Digital Download
Kraftwerk 3-D: The Catalogue NEW Recordings 2-LP 180-Gram Vinyl with Digital Download
2 in stock

Vinyl
SKU: 210330-86041-1
UPC: 0190295924942
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New

Kraftwerk 3-D: The Catalogue NEW Recordings 2-LP 180-Gram Vinyl with Digital Download. This limited edition double album is simply a must-have for fans of groundbreaking electronic group Kraftwerk.

Special Features

  • Special Double LP Edition
  • Showcases New Recordings From 2012 to 2016
  • Includes Download Card
  • 180-Gram Vinyl

Playlists

  • Autobahn
  • Radioactivity
  • Trans Europe Express
  • The Man-Machine
  • Computer World
  • Techno Pop
  • The Robots
  • Tour De France

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2
