Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

J. Edgar Hoover: The Man In His Time Hardcover Edition (1973)

J. Edgar Hoover: The Man In His Time Hardcover Edition (1973)
View larger

$13.99

$8.97


1 in stock


Hardcover BookSKU: 191126-79815-1
ISBN-10: 0870001884
ISBN-13: 9780870001888
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books
Genres: Biography | History
Studio: Arlington House
Item Release Date: April 1, 1973
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

J. Edgar Hoover: The Man In His Time Hardcover Edition (1973).

The item is in very good condition with bends and creases. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Pages: 384
  • Size: 8.9 x 6 x 1.4 in
  • Language: English


Subject: J. Edgar Hoover
Authors: Ralph De Toledano

Related Items

Jackie Chan: Never Grow Up Hardcover Edition (2018)
Chariots of Fire Original Soundtrack by Vangelis
American Made Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Album CD
What is Jack Paar Really Like First Edition Mass Market Paperback – Lancer 70-005 (1962)
Jane’s Addiction – Alive at Twenty-Five 2016 Silver Spoon Anniversary Tour [Blu-ray/DVD/CD] 3-Disc Set
Norman Rockwell 1982 Fourth Annual Limited Edition Bas Relief Plate
Titanic Music from the Motion Picture by James Horner
Japanese the Manga Way: An Illustrated Guide to Grammar and Structure Bilingual Edition (2004)
Kevin Costner’s Dances With Wolves VHS New Sealed
The Presidents: The Lives and Legacies of the Leaders of the United States 4-Disc DVD Edition

Categories

Arlington House | Biography | Hardcover Books | History

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *