$13.99
$8.97
Hardcover BookSKU: 191126-79815-1
ISBN-10: 0870001884
ISBN-13: 9780870001888
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books
Genres: Biography | History
Studio: Arlington House
Item Release Date: April 1, 1973
Details
J. Edgar Hoover: The Man In His Time Hardcover Edition (1973).
The item is in very good condition with bends and creases. See photos for details.
Specifications
- Pages: 384
- Size: 8.9 x 6 x 1.4 in
- Language: English
Subject: J. Edgar Hoover
Authors: Ralph De Toledano