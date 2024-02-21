Frank Miller’s Sin City (2005) Movie Licensed Sealed 16×24 Canvas Print, Bruce Willis, Marv [R75]

View larger $39.27

Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Frank Miller’s Sin City Movie Licensed Sealed 16×24 Canvas Print.

Directed by Frank Miller, Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez, Sin City stars Jessica Alba, Devon Aoki as Miho, Alexis Bledel, Powers Boothe as Senator Roark, Cara D. Briggs, Jude Ciccolella, Jeff Dashnaw, Rosario Dawson, Jesse De Luna, Benicio Del Toro as Jackie Boy, Jason Douglas, Michael Clarke Duncan as Manute, Tommy Flanagan, Christina Frankenfield, Rick Gomez as Klump, Carla Gugino, Josh Hartnett, Rutger Hauer as Cardinal Roark, David Hickey, Evelyn Hurley, Greg Ingram, Nicky Katt, Jaime King as Goldie, Helen Kirk, Michael Madsen, Ethan Maniquis, Jason McDonald, John McLeod, Clark Middleton, Frank Miller, Brittany Murphy, Iman Nazemzadeh, Lisa Marie Newmyer, Tommy Nix as Weevil, Nick Offerman, Clive Owen, Marco Perella, Sam Ray, Randal Reeder, Mickey Rourke as Marv, David Alex Ruiz, Ryan Rutledge, Marley Shelton, Jeff Schwan, Korey Simeone, Nick Stahl as Yellow Bastard, Paul T. Taylor, Scott Teeters, Ken Thomas, Rico Torres, Makenzie Vega, Arie Verveen, Patricia Vonne, Shaun Wainwright-Branigan, Chris Warner , Bruce Willis as Hartigan, and Elijah Wood.

This item is a 1 and 1/2 inch thick, high quality canvas print that is completely sealed in back to prevent dust from getting inside and are ready for hanging.

This is part of a series of canvas prints that were manufactured under official license by a company in Troy, Michigan and are no longer available. This is the last of the discontinued product line.

Minor wear from storage, dust and minor scratches. Please review listing images for condition details.