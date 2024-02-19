Quentin Tarantino Pulp Fiction Movie Poster Uma Thurman Licensed 16×20 Sealed Canvas Print [R50]

View larger $39.27

Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition.



Quentin Tarantino Pulp Fiction Movie Poster Uma Thurman Licensed 16×20 Sealed Canvas Print. Directed by Quentin Tarantino, Pulp Fiction stars Tim Roth, Amanda Plummer, Laura Lovelace, John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson, Phil LaMarr, Frank Whaley, Burr Steers, Bruce Willis as Butch Coolidge, Ving Rhames as Marsellus Wallace, Paul Calderon, Bronagh Gallagher, Rosanna Arquette, Eric Stoltz, Uma Thurman as Mia Wallace, Jerome Patrick Hoban, Michael Gilden, Gary Shorelle, Susan Griffiths, Eric Clark, Joseph Pilato, Brad Blumenthal, Steve Buscemi, Lorelei Leslie, Emil Sitka, Brenda Hillhouse, Christopher Walken, Chandler Lindauer, Sy Sher, Robert Ruth, Rich Turner, Angela Jones, and Don Blakely.

This item is a 1 and 1/2 inch thick, high quality canvas print that is completely sealed in back to prevent dust from getting inside and are ready for hanging.

This is part of a series of canvas prints that were manufactured under official license by a company in Troy, Michigan and are no longer available. This is the last of the discontinued product line.

Minor wear from storage, dust and minor scratches. Please review listing images for condition details.