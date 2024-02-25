Gene Roddenberry Star Trek The Original TV Series Set of 4 Episode Licensed Sealed 16×24 Canvas Prints [S03]

View larger $134.97

$122.70 See Options - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock Canv

SKU: 240220-113829

Weight: 10 lbs

Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Gene Roddenberry Star Trek The Original TV Series Set of 4 Episode Licensed Sealed 16×24 Canvas Prints.

Created by Gene Roddenberry, Star Trek The Original TV Series stars Leonard Nimoy as Mister Spock, William Shatner as Captain James Tiberius ‘Jim’ Kirk, DeForest Kelley as Dr. McCoy, Nichelle Nichols as Uhura, James Doohan as Scott, Eddie Paskey as Lieutenant Leslie, George Takei as Sulu, Walter Koenig as Chekov, Majel Barrett as Nurse Chapel, John Winston as Lt. Kyle, Paul Baxley, Jay D. Jones, David L. Ross as Galloway, and Grace Lee Whitney as Yeoman Rand.

Episodes

The Trouble With Tribbles

Directed by Joseph Pevney, Star Trek episode The Trouble With Tribbles stars William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, DeForest Kelley, William Schallert, William Campbell, Stanley Adams, Whit Bissell, James Doohan, Nichelle Nichols, Michael Pataki, Edwin Reimers, Walter Koenig, Charlie Brill, Paul Baxley, David L. Ross, and Guy Raymond.

The Changeling

Directed by Marc Daniels, Star Trek episode The Changeling stars William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, DeForest Kelley, James Doohan, Nichelle Nichols, George Takei, Majel Barrett, Makee K. Blaisdell, and Vic Perrin.

Arena

For bringing hostility into their solar system, a superior alien race brings Captain Kirk into mortal combat against the reptilian captain of an alien ship he was pursuing. Arena was directed by Joseph Pevney and stars William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, DeForest Kelley, George Takei, James Doohan, Nichelle Nichols, Jerry Ayres, Grant Woods, Tom Troupe, James Farley, Carolyne Barry, and Sean Kenney.

The City on the Edge of Forever

One of the top-rated episodes of Season One, the Star Trek episode The City on the Edge of Forever was directed by Joseph Pevney and stars William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, Joan Collins, DeForest Kelley, James Doohan, George Takei, Nichelle Nichols, John Harmon, Hal Baylor, David L. Ross, John Winston, and Bart La Rue.

This item is a 1 and 1/2 inch thick, high quality canvas print that is completely sealed in back to prevent dust from getting inside and are ready for hanging.

This is part of a series of canvas prints that were manufactured under official license by a company in Troy, Michigan and are no longer available. This is the last of the discontinued product line.

Minor wear from storage, dust and minor scratches. Please review listing images for condition details.