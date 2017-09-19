Twitter
Effects Blu-ray

Effects Blu-ray
Details

A new 4K transfer of this snuff-fueled frightmare starring Tom Savini and Joe Pilato!

Cobbled together with loose change by George Romero’s friends, EFFECTS is a mesmerizing D.I.Y. frightmare that no one talks about, but everyone should. A group of coked-up filmmakers – including Tom “DAWN OF THE DEAD” Savini, Joe “DAY OF THE DEAD” Pilato, and John “TALES FROM THE DARKSIDE: THE MOVIE” Harrison – gather in Pittsburgh to make a slasher. As filming begins and “accidents” happen, it’s clear that something isn’t right. And no one can be trusted. Landing somewhere between SNUFF and a student film by John Carpenter, EFFECTS is a meta-enhanced takedown on the philosophy of horror that doubles as a sleazy and terrifying movie on its own.

Special Features

  • AFTER EFFECTS documentary with optional commentary track
  • UBU short film
  • BEASTIE short film
  • Archival commentary track with John Harrison, Dusty Nelson, and Pasquale Buba
  • Liner notes by Joseph A. Ziemba of AGFA and Bleeding Skull!
  • New 4K scan from the only 35mm theatrical print in existence
  • Effects was one of the first films to screen at an early version of the Sundance Film Festival (then known as the US Film Festival)
  • The movie features make-up effects by horror legend Tom Savini (Day of the Dead, Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter, Creepshow)

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
  • Region: All
  • Runtime: 84

Cast: Bernard McKenna | Blay Bahnsen | Charles Hoyes | Debra Gordon | Joe Wittkofski | John Harrison | John Sutton | Joseph Pilato | Susan Chapek | Tom Savini
Directors: Dusty Nelson

