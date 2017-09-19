Effects Blu-ray

View larger $29.95 $19.59 - Select Qty - 1

Original U.S. Release: June 1, 1980

Item Release Date: August 22, 2017

Rating: R

Details

A new 4K transfer of this snuff-fueled frightmare starring Tom Savini and Joe Pilato!

Cobbled together with loose change by George Romero’s friends, EFFECTS is a mesmerizing D.I.Y. frightmare that no one talks about, but everyone should. A group of coked-up filmmakers – including Tom “DAWN OF THE DEAD” Savini, Joe “DAY OF THE DEAD” Pilato, and John “TALES FROM THE DARKSIDE: THE MOVIE” Harrison – gather in Pittsburgh to make a slasher. As filming begins and “accidents” happen, it’s clear that something isn’t right. And no one can be trusted. Landing somewhere between SNUFF and a student film by John Carpenter, EFFECTS is a meta-enhanced takedown on the philosophy of horror that doubles as a sleazy and terrifying movie on its own.

Special Features

AFTER EFFECTS documentary with optional commentary track

UBU short film

BEASTIE short film

Archival commentary track with John Harrison, Dusty Nelson, and Pasquale Buba

Liner notes by Joseph A. Ziemba of AGFA and Bleeding Skull!

New 4K scan from the only 35mm theatrical print in existence

Effects was one of the first films to screen at an early version of the Sundance Film Festival (then known as the US Film Festival)

The movie features make-up effects by horror legend Tom Savini (Day of the Dead, Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter, Creepshow)

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Region: All

Runtime: 84

Cast: Bernard McKenna | Blay Bahnsen | Charles Hoyes | Debra Gordon | Joe Wittkofski | John Harrison | John Sutton | Joseph Pilato | Susan Chapek | Tom Savini

Directors: Dusty Nelson

