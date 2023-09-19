Divinity (2023)

Sumerian Records, Utopia

Divinity is a sci-fi dystopian odyssey produced by Steven Soderbergh and directed by Eddie Alcazar. Set in the distant future, the film centers on scientist Sterling Pierce (Scott Bakula), who has dedicated his life to the quest for immortality, slowly making progress developing a serum named Divinity. Pierce is abducted by two mysterious brothers, leaving his son Jaxxon (Stephen Dorff) in control of his father’s once-benevolent dream. Divinity also stars Bella Thorne, Caylee Cowan, Moises Arias, Karrueche Tran, Michael O’Hearn, Emily Willis, Jason Genao, Brennah Black, Elisha Herbert, Danielia Maximillian-Almeda, Sawyer Jones, Lydia Bielen, Renee Herbert, Nemi Brooks, Moses Jackson, Mallory Sackey, Chris Santos, Thomas Hildreth, Dean Norris Jr. and Tyler Prince.