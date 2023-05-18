TMNT’s Ninjitsu Jam Weekend at Nickelodeon Universe (2023)
Conventions, Cosplay Contests, Experiences, Television Screening Marathons | May 26 - May 29, 2023
Dance and jam out on this special 4-day Memorial Day weekend with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles as they throw their Ninjitsu Jam. Watch a few episodes as you create your own TMNT masks all while keeping your eyes open for your favorite Ninja turtle and for members of the Footclan.
- Date Types: Events > Conventions | Events > Contests and Giveaways > Cosplay Contests | Events > Experiences | Events > Screenings and Viewing Marathons > Television Screening Marathons
- Characters: Donatello | Leonardo (TMNT) | Michelangelo (TMNT) | Raphael (TMNT)
- Event Names: TMNT’s Ninjitsu Jam Weekend at Nickelodeon Universe
- Facilities: American Dream Meadowlands
- Months / Days: 05 - May > May 26 | 05 - May > May 27 | 05 - May > May 28 | 05 - May > May 29
- Pl: NorAm: United States > New Jersey > East Rutherford > 07073
- Shows / Movies: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- Years: 2023