TMNT’s Ninjitsu Jam Weekend at Nickelodeon Universe (2023)

Conventions, Cosplay Contests, Experiences, Television Screening Marathons | May 26 - May 29, 2023

www.americandream.com

Dance and jam out on this special 4-day Memorial Day weekend with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles as they throw their Ninjitsu Jam. Watch a few episodes as you create your own TMNT masks all while keeping your eyes open for your favorite Ninja turtle and for members of the Footclan.

