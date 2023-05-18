Salute to Xena (2024)

Creation Entertainment

Creation Entertainment’s Salute to Xena Convention celebrates all things Xena: Warrior Princess, giving fans from around the globe the opportunity for a once-in-a-lifetime celebration of the series and its stars that made it the cult favorite television series that it is for over 25 years.

Xena centers on the namesake character Xena (Lucy Lawless), a mighty Warrior Princess with a dark past, sets out to redeem herself. She is joined by small town bard, Gabrielle. Together they journey the ancient world and fight for the greater good against ruthless Warlords and Gods.