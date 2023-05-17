La Civil (2023)

U.S. Theatrical Releases | Mar 3, 2023

Kino Lorber, Zeitgeist Films

kinolorber.com

La Civil unfolds with documentary-like precision as it details the human impact of drug cartels in Northern Mexico. Cielo (Arcelia Ramírez, in a galvanizing performance) learns her daughter Laura has been kidnapped when a baby-faced teenager orders her to pay 150,000 pesos if she wants to see Laura again. With no police support, Cielo embarks on her own investigation, peeling back layers of Mexico’s societal corruption in an increasingly desperate effort to save her child. Inspired by true events, Belgian-Romanian director Teodora Ana Mihai delivers a bold and suspenseful debut feature, collaborating with Mexican co-screenwriter Habacuc Antonio De Rosario and co-producers Jean-Pierre, Luc Dardenne, Cristian Mungiu, and Michel Franco.

Related

Finding Steve McQueen official trailerSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Netflix releases teaser trailer for Las vegas zombie heist flick Army of the DeadSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
The Machine official red band trailerSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Tom Cruise sci-fi thriller Oblivion coming to IMAX screens ahead of wide theatrical releaseSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Check out the first trailer for Life of Crime with Mos Def, Jennifer Aniston and Tim RobbinsSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Nitehawk Cinema unleashes Legend of 90's Kung Fu screening seriesSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Sony ramps up the action with the second trailer for BloodshotSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
#universalsoldier Character posters and a red band trailer for Universal Soldier: Day of ReckoningSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
PopCultureQuotes.com | Quote by Wesley SnipesSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
PopCultureQuotes.com | Quote by Meg Foster, Roddy PiperSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Explore More...