Urban Beach Week (2023)

Urban Beach Week, also known as Black Beach Week, began in the 1990’s as a small urban fashion show. At the time the event was called Urban Fashion Week. Since then, Urban Beach Week has grown into a massive outdoor party event in South Beach over Memorial Day Weekend.

Urban Beach Week is described as the ultimate beach party for Hip Hop culture, attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors each year.

As of 2023, Urban Beach Week was not an officially sponsored event by the city of Miami. It is a series of events, concerts, parties, pool parties, contests, fashion shows, and celebrity-hosted pop ups, all organized by private venues throughout South Beach. According to attendees, a number of events just pop up and are shared virally on social media.