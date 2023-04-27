Transformers: Rise of the Beasts | Synopsis, Website | Jan 1

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a 1990’s globetrotting adventure with the Autobots and introduce a whole new faction of Transformers – the Maximals – to join them as allies in the existing battle for earth.

