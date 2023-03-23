FilmFetishFacts | Old School Kung Fu Fest | Film Festival, Screening Series | April 21, 2023 – April 30, 2023

The Old School Kung Fu Fest celebrates its 10th anniversary, and flying through the air and chopping down fools with the biggest retrospective of Taiwanese wuxia (sword fighting hero) movies ever seen in New York City.
- Event Names: Old School Kung Fu Fest
- Facilities: Metrograph Cinema New York City
- Fact Types: Event Types > Film Festival | Event Types > Screening Series
- Years: 2023
- Months / Days: 04 - April > Apr 21 | 04 - April > Apr 22 | 04 - April > Apr 23 | 04 - April > Apr 28 | 04 - April > Apr 29 | 04 - April > Apr 30