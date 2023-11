Amazon’s MGM Studios has released the first official trailer for Role Play, starring Kaley Cuoco, David Oyelowo, Connie Nielsen and Bill Nighy. In the upcoming film, Cuoco and Oyelowo play a couple trying to break the habitual routine of their marriage with some role playing, a night that uncovers her secret life as a professional assassin.

Role Play premieres exclusively on Amazon Prime January 12, 2024. Find out more about the film at #FanCalendar here.