David Duchovny from The X-Files | PopCultureQuotes.com

view related:
Remember, this is America boys, just because you get more votes, doesn't mean you win.
By: David Duchovny
Characters: Fox Mulder
From: The X-Files
Genres: Cult Television | Mystery | Suspense | Television
Context:
David Duchovny, as FBI Agent Fox Mulder, is speaking to The Lone Gunmen, Richard "Ringo" Langly (Dean Haglund), Melvin Frohike (Tom Braidwood) and John Fitzgerald Byers (Bruce Harwood), during Season 8, Episode 16, while they are investigating a mysterious death on the White House lawn. The man reportedly had information about an alien invasion of Earth and Mulder is seeking to find further evidence of colonization.