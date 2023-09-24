Josh Brolin, Kelly Macdonald from No Country for Old Men | PopCultureQuotes.com

view related:
Llewelyn Moss: If I don't come back, tell mother I love her.
Carla Jean Moss: Your mother's dead, Llewelyn.
Llewelyn Moss: Well then I'll tell her myself.
By: Josh Brolin | Kelly Macdonald
Characters: Carla Jean Moss | Llewelyn Moss
From: No Country for Old Men
Genres: Crime | Drama | Thrillers
Context:
Josh Brolin (as Llewelyn Moss) is speaking to his wife Carla Jean (actress Kelly Macdonald) before leaving their trailer to return to the scene of a drug-deal-turned-massacre. Brolin seems to feel guilt about leaving one of the victims to die, after the victim requested water from him, and is attempting to bring the man some water.