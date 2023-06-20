MGM reveals images from Challengers featuring Zendaya

MGM has released images from Luca Guadagnino’s Challengers, starring Zendaya, Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist. From visionary filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, Challengers stars Zendaya as Tashi Duncan, a former tennis prodigy turned coach and a force of nature who makes no apologies for her game on and off the court. Married to a champion on a losing streak (Mike Faist – West Side Story), Tashi’s strategy for her husband’s redemption takes a surprising turn when he must face off against the washed-up Patrick (Josh O’Connor – The Crown) – his former best friend and Tashi’s former boyfriend. As their pasts and presents collide, and tensions run high, Tashi must ask herself, what will it cost to win.

Challengers will be released in theaters on September 15, 2023.

