Check out the ﬁnal trailer for the Michael B. Jordan-directed Creed III

Michael B. Jordan makes his directorial debut with Creed III, which hits movie theaters on March 3, 2023.

In the film Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) has been thriving in both his career and family life, after dominating the boxing world. When a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, Damian (Jonathan Majors), resurfaces after serving a long sentence in prison, he is eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring. The face off between former friends is more than just a fight. To settle the score, Adonis must put his future on the line to battle Damian – a fighter who has nothing to lose.

Creed III is produced by Irwin Winkler, Charles Winkler, William Chartoff, David Winkler, Ryan Coogler, Michael B. Jordan, Elizabeth Raposo, Jonathan Glickman and Sylvester Stallone.