SONY unveils action-filled trailer for The Woman King and announces fan art contest with $2000 prize

Exclusively in movie theaters September 16th, The Woman King centers on the most exceptional female warriors to ever live. The film tells the remarkable true story of the Agojie, the all-female unit of warriors who protected the African Kingdom of Dahomey during the 1800s.

Inspired by powerful true events, The Woman King follows heroine General Nanisca (Oscar-winner Viola Davis) as she leads the next generation into battle against an enemy determined to destroy their very way of life. No capes or superpowers here–just fierce determination, willpower, and grit.

The Woman King was directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood and stars Lashana Lynch, Viola Davis, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Sheila Atim, John Boyega, Jordan Bolger, Jayme Lawson, Thuso Mbedu, Adrienne Warren, Shaina West, Masali Baduza, Chioma Antoinette Umeala, Makgotso M, Jimmy Odukoya, Angélique Kidjo, Thando Dlomo, Sivuyile Ngesi, and Tuks Tad Lungu.

To amplify the release of the movie, Columbia Tristar Marketing Group wants to collaborate with you the fan, on the official marketing campaign for the movie. Create unique digitally illustrated poster designs inspired by The Woman King. Judges at Columbia Tristar are looking for captivating poster and billboard artwork that will appeal to global audiences. Up to 10 pieces of artwork will be chosen as Selected Creators. Each Selected Creator will receive $2000 and potentially have their work featured across the film’s marketing campaign, including social accounts, print materials, and merchandise.

