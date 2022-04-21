Legendary collector reveals clips from his rare 8mm trailer vault

My good friend Hector Martinez has been collecting vintage Bruce Lee memorabilia for decades. I just had to share this new clip he posted featuring rare trailers from Bruce Lee and Angela Mao films, along with a clip from a rarely seen episode of Ironside, featuring Bruce Lee giving a demonstration with some of his students. Really cool stuff!
