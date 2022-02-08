Trailer teaser for Jordan Peele’s latest horror Nope

Jordan Peele, the filmmaker behind the cult favorite horror film Get Out, as well as Us, the Candyman reboot, and the Twilight Zone series reboot, will unleash Nope in theaters on July 22, 2022.

Jordan Peele wrote and directs Nope, with a cast that includes Barbie Ferreira, Keke Palmer, Michael Wincott, Daniel Kaluuya, Steven Yeun, Donna Mills, Terry Notary, Jennifer Lafleur, Brandon Perea, Sophia Coto, Ryan W. Garcia, Andrew Patrick Ralston, Gloria Cole, Conor Kowalski, Lincoln Lambert, Mark Casimir Dyniewicz Jr., Griffin Fenady, and Evan Shafran.