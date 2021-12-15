Mickey Rourke unleashes something sinister in the World War II action horror Warhunt

The period action thriller Warhunt centers on a military commander (Mickey Rourke) dispatches an elite team of American soldiers on a deadly rescue mission after a WWII plane crashes. Trapped behind enemy lines in Germany’s Black Forest, the men are confronted by a coven of witches.

Mauro Borrelli directs Warhunt, which also stars Jackson Rathbone, Robert Knepper, Josh Burdett, Polina Pushkareva, Fredrik Wagner, Alex Mills, Lou Stassen, Matt Mella, Ben McKeown, Rihards Lepers, Christopher Hunter, Timo Willman and Tom J. Benedict. The film will be released On Demand starting January 21, 2022.