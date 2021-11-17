Musicians now have a chance to submit music for sci-fi thriller The Matrix Resurrections marketing campaign

From visionary filmmaker Lana Wachowski comes The Matrix Resurrections, the long-awaited fourth film in the groundbreaking franchise that redefined the sci-fi film genre. The Matrix Resurrections reunites original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the iconic roles they made famous, Neo and Trinity.

In celebration of the film’s release on December 22nd, UnitedMasters, the “record label in your pocket” for independent artists, is giving music artists a once in a lifetime opportunity.

UnitedMasters is looking for songs created and submitted by UnitedMasters Select artists for the opportunity to earn $15,000 and have the possibility of being included in the movie’s promotional campaign. The UnitedMasters team is looking for tracks that represent The Matrix themes, including: creativity; production quality; lyrical content; dynamics; mood; and emotion.

To be considered, your song must be uploaded through the UnitedMasters app, contain vocals, be clear of any and all samples, and above all else – get people excited about The Matrix Resurrections release.

Submissions are open now and run through November 28th, 2021. You can see full details on the UnitedMasters Exclusives section on the app or desktop.

Check out the latest trailer for The Matrix Resurrections, below.