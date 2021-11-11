Magnet to release Ip Man: Kung Fu Legend in North America

Variety reports that Magnolia Pictures’ genre arm Magnet Releasing, has acquired North American distribution rights for the currently in production Ip Man: Kung Fu Legend, the sequel to Ip Man: Kung Fu Master, which Magnet previously released.

Ip Man: Kung Fu Legend is written and directed by Li Liming and produced by Beijing-based Kai Pictures.

The real-life Ip Man was the mentor and instructor to Bruce Lee before Lee became a movie star and has been the subject of multiple film franchises in recent years. The new film centers on a young Ip, then a police captain, fighting opium traffickers trying to take control of the mainland Chinese port city of Foshan.

Yu-hang To reprises the role of Ip Man for the fourth time following previous appearances in Herman Yau’s Ip Man: The Legend Is Born, Jeff Lau’s Kung Fu League, and Li’s Ip Man: Kung Fu Master.

