The Matrix 4 Resurrections Teaser Trailer

A teaser trailer for The Matrix 4 Resurrections has appeared online and looks to be legitimate, featuring characters old and new.

Lana Wachowski co-wrote and directs The Matrix Resurrections, which stars Keanu Reeves as Neo, Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity, Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe, and Lambert Wilson as Merovingian, along with Jessica Henwick, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Christina Ricci, Ellen Hollman, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Daniel Bernhardt, Max Riemelt, Brian J. Smith, Eréndira Ibarra, Telma Hopkins, Andrew Lewis Caldwell, Ian Pirie, Toby Onwumere and Chris Reid.

Right now the plot is top secret but the current theatrical release date for The Matrix Resurrections is December 22, 2021.