Dark Sky reveals disturbing trailer for horror thriller Broadcast Signal Intrusion

Dark Sky Films has released a new trailer for 2021 SXSW festival hit Broadcast Signal Intrusion, which is due in theaters and digital on October 22nd.

While logging tapes of decades-old TV broadcasts, video archivist James (Harry Shum Jr.) discovers a surreal and disturbing clip that James believes is the product of a mysterious broadcast signal hacking. His discovery takes a sinister turn when he tracks down similar broadcast intrusions that send him on an obsessive mission. Now James must confront two very real possibilities: that the videos may be clues to a crime beyond all comprehension; and that whoever was behind them may be very aware that James is coming uncomfortably close to the truth.

The film stars Harry Shum Jr. (Glee, Crazy Rich Asians), Kelley Mack (The Walking Dead) and Chris Sullivan (This Is Us, Stranger Things). Broadcast Signal Intrusion was inspired by actual broadcast interruptions that occurred in the Windy City in the late 1980s, and remain unsolved to this day. The film is an unsettling journey into our collective technological nightmares, confronting our deepest, darkest fears of both man and machine.