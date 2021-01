Disney has released the official trailer and a new poster for Raya and the Last Dragon starring Kelly Marie Tran, Gemma Chan, Awkwafina, Daniel Dae Kim, Sandra Oh, Benedict Wong, Ross Butler, Patti Harrison, Lucille Soong, Izaac Wang and Thalia Tran. Raya and the Last Dragon takes place in a realm known as Kumandra, a re-imagined Earth inhabited by an ancient civilization. The animated film centers on a warrior named Raya (Kelly Marie Tran), who’s determined to find the last dragon in Kumandra.