Check out the images director Matt Reeves tweeted of sleek new Batmobile from upcoming The Batman

Filmmaker Matt Reeves has posted new photos of how the redesigned batmobile will assist Batman in fighting Gotham City crime, when The Batman hits theaters on June 25th, 2021. Robert Pattinson will don Batman’s cape as Bruce Wayne in the upcoming film, which also stars Zoë Kravitz, Colin Farrell, John Turturro, Andy Serkis, Paul Dano, Peter Sarsgaard, Jeffrey Wright, Con O’Neill and Alex Ferns.
The Batman is based on the caped crusader series of comic books originally created by Bill Finger and Bob Kane, although the plot of the new movie is unknown.
🦇🏎 #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/qJFNprk1ut
— Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) March 4, 2020
I don’t know what model car that bat mobile is.. but it doesn’t have me like..” Yo bruh, since were on the topic of exotic cars.. did you see the new Bat Mobile?! That shit looks wicked!”. There is a scene in The Justice League movie when Bruce Wayne goes to recruit The Flash..In the scene.. The Flash is eating a whole box of pizza while walking with Bruce Wayne to an absolutely crazy looking… Mercedes Coupe with the gull wing door action. Flash ask Bruce Wayne what his super power was…Bruce Wayne replies..I’m rich. Then that Benz rolls.