Check out the images director Matt Reeves tweeted of sleek new Batmobile from upcoming The Batman

Filmmaker Matt Reeves has posted new photos of how the redesigned batmobile will assist Batman in fighting Gotham City crime, when The Batman hits theaters on June 25th, 2021. Robert Pattinson will don Batman’s cape as Bruce Wayne in the upcoming film, which also stars Zoë Kravitz, Colin Farrell, John Turturro, Andy Serkis, Paul Dano, Peter Sarsgaard, Jeffrey Wright, Con O’Neill and Alex Ferns.

The Batman is based on the caped crusader series of comic books originally created by Bill Finger and Bob Kane, although the plot of the new movie is unknown.

source: twitter.com,