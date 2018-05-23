New photos and trailer for anime fantasy Fireworks

GKIDS has revealed the new trailer for Fireworks. Directors Akiyuki Shinbo (studio Shaft) and Nobuyuki Takeuchi’s new anime film, the first of five new titles announced by GKIDS and presented through Fathom Events, will premiere in movie theaters on July 3rd, with encore showings on July 5th and 7th. The film will also get a theatrical release beginning July 4th!

Fireworks is the newest release from Toho animation and producer Genki Kawamura, following Your Name, the highest-grossing anime of all time. It will be shown in both its original Japanese version and a new English-language edition produced by GKIDS.

Fireworks is the tale of star-crossed teenage lovers with a sci-fi fantasy twist. Shy Norimichi and fast-talking Yusuke, are goo-goo-eyed over the same elusive classmate, Nazuna. But Nazuna, unhappy over her mother’s decision to remarry and leave their countryside town, plans to run away and has secretly chosen Norimichi to accompany her. When things don’t go as planned, Norimichi discovers that a glowing multi-color ball found in the sea has the power to reset the clock and give them a second chance to be together. But each reset adds new complications and takes them farther and farther away from the real world – until they risk losing sight of reality altogether.

Check out the brand new trailer and still images from Fireworks, below.