PopCultureQuotes.com | Quote by Eddie Murphy

I couldn't accept a [marriage] proposal this early in the season.
By: Eddie Murphy
Characters: Chandler Jarrell
Appeared In: The Golden Child
Genres: action films | adventure films | comedy films | fantasy films
Context:
Chandler Jarrell (Eddie Murphy) says jokingly to Sardo Numspa (Charles Dance) during a dream sequence, after Sardo says he has a "proposal" to convince Chandler to retrieve a powerful dagger for him.