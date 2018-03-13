Willard – Paperback Edition (1968)

Book SKU: 180313-70921-1

Weight: 1.02 lbs

Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Books | Softcover Books

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space

Genres: Book Based | Cult Cinema | Horror | Science Fiction

Studio: Lancer Books

Original U.S. Release: July 30, 1971

Details

Stephen Gilbert’s novel Willard – originally published as Ratman’s Notebooks – centers on a social misfit who uses his only friends, his pet rats, to exact revenge on his tormentors. The book was adapted into the motion picture directed by Daniel Mann and starring Bruce Davison as title character Willard Stiles, along with Elsa Lanchester, Sondra Locke and Ernest Borgnine.

The book is in good condition, with some page yellowing from years of storage, along with signs of wear on the cover, bends, creases and some discoloration.

Specifications

Size: 7x4.2 in

Cast: Alan Baxter | Bruce Davison | Elsa Lanchester | Ernest Borgnine | Joan Shawlee | Jody Gilbert | Michael Dante | Sondra Locke

Directors: Daniel Mann

Authors: Stephen Gilbert

Project Name: Willard

